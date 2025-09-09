Former Indian cricket team batter Wasim Jaffer expressed concern about Suryakumar Yadav's recent dip in form and said that if he fails to get back among the runs, his T20I captaincy could be in danger. There has been a lot of chatter over SKY's captaincy after Shubman Gill was appointed vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Some media reports even claimed that India is looking to appoint an all-format captain, and Gill seems to be the top choice. Jaffer pointed out that SKY's shot selection has not been up to the mark in the past few games and that could be a big problem for him and the team.

"His numbers dropping (while leading India) is a worry. Him not getting the runs is a concern. In the last few internationals he played, he was looking to score mostly behind square on the leg side. His shot selection was not up to the mark. But he has since worked on his game, and as we saw, he was a completely different player in the IPL," Jaffer told the Times of India.

"He started scoring on the offside as well. When Surya plays shots all around the wicket, there's not much the bowlers can do. He is very dangerous. Then there isn't a margin for the bowlers. He has done well in the IPL; hopefully, that should continue."

However, Jaffer was quick to state that there is no immediate danger to Suryakumar's captaincy just because of Gill's appointment. SKY has scored just 28 runs in his last 5 T20Is, and Jaffer said that he needs to regain his form in the format and make sure that he can replicate his IPL form.

"Every tour, every series, you have a vice-captain. It doesn't mean the captain is under threat. Selectors have made it clear — Bumrah can't play every series, so he's out. Hardik? They're not looking at him for now. That leaves Shubman and maybe Shreyas when he is back. On the contrary, experienced heads like Hardik, Bumrah, and Shubman will only help in crunch situations, but at the end of the day, Surya must make the tough calls," he added.