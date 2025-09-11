The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team could not have imagined a better start in the Asia Cup 2025. Though the T20 World Cup champions were always clear favorites against UAE, the way India completed the task was emphatic. In all, only 106 legal deliveries were bowled in the match across two innings. Kuldeep Yadav took 4/7, while Shivam Dube returned figures of 3/4 as India dismissed UAE for 57 in just 13.1 overs. Then, India lost just one wicket to chase down the target in 4.3 overs. The match lasted less than two hours.

“It was just unbelievable. The dominance was there to see. I am just wondering whether you will get your full match fees,” Sanjay Manjrekar, former India star, told Suryakumar at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Suryakumar just brushed aside the question. “That we will talk about later. But yeah, clinical performance from the boys. That's what we asked for; we wanted good energy and attitude on the field,” the India captain said.

Yadav was proud of the clinical performance from the Indian side.

“Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the second innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field, and that's what we got,” he said.

“Recently, a lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy. The wicket looked good, but it was on the slower side, and the spinners had a role. Here, it is very hot right now, and Kuldeep did well, getting good support from Hardik, Dube, and Bumrah.”

The skipper also lauded young Abhishek Sharma for his exploits upfront.

“He (Abhishek) is currently the World No. 1 batter for a reason. He sets the tone, irrespective of whether we chase 200 or 50. Unbelievable from him. Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan,” Yadav said.

India next play Pakistan on September 14.