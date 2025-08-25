As the countdown for the India vs Pakistan showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 begins, former cricketers and pundits have started to draw match-ups, make predictions about what could be in store as the two teams square off next month. While there's no denying that the Indian team is better than Pakistan on paper, former Pakistani cricketer Bazid Khan has shared a bold claim about India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Bazid discounted Suryakumar's ability to perform against Pakistan, saying he isn't "as effective" against the men from across the border.

"Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone, but somehow, against Pakistan, he hasn't been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue," Bazid said on PTV Sports.

Bazid also feels that India would miss the intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the field, as the two have retired from T20 internationals, and won't be a part of the Asia Cup.

"Look, all these players are high-class. There isn't anyone here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game - that is something India will surely miss," Bazid said.

He even lauded the impact Ravindra Jadeja has been creating for the Indian team in T20Is, suggesting even his absence from the field will be a lot for the other players to compensate.

"People talk about Virat and Rohit, but Jadeja was someone who really helped the team gel together. Axar Patel is there, but Jadeja gave you balance as a batter, as a bowler, and above all, with his fielding. In world cricket, Jadeja was among the top one or two fielders," he added.

In 5 T20Is against Pakistan, Suryakumar has only scored 64 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike-rate of 118.51. His last 5 scores were 11, 18, 13, 15, and 7. The Asia Cup will be a big opportunity for Suya to change his record against Pakistan.