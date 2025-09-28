India captain Suryakumar Yadav grabbed everyone's attention with his one gesture, even before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Ahead of the match, both captains were supposed to pose with the trophy for the pre-match photoshoot. However, Surya refused to participate in the shoot as he did not want to share the same stage with the Pakistan skipper. As a result, Salman had to pose alone with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. This entire incident took place an hour before the toss.

Interestingly, just a few minutes before the toss, both Surya and Salman stood beside the trophy and posed for a photograph together.

This was not the only surprising event ahead of the final. During the toss, former India head coach Ravi Shastri did not interact with Pakistan captain Salman.

After India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, he chose to bowl. Shastri, who was the presenter, spoke to him about the team combination and strategy. However, when it was Agha's turn, Shastri stepped aside. Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis then discussed strategy with Agha.

Shastri and Younis conducted the toss interviews with the Indian and Pakistani captains separately, following the PCB's request to the Asian Cricket Council to have neutral presenters for the title clash.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar revealed his decision to bowl first. He also revealed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be missing the match due to a niggle.

“We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first, but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Bumrah, Dube, and Rinku come in," said Surya.