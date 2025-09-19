Former India batter Mohammed Kaif has reserved high praise for captain Suryakumar Yadav, amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Speaking in an Instagram reel, Kaif described Suryakumar as the ideal replacement of Rohit Sharma as India's T20 captain. The 35-year-old has led India in 24 T20Is so far since being appointed as captain last year after Rohit's retirment from the format. He has won 19 of those game in that period and is yet to lose a series as well.

Kaif also praised Suryakumar for his leadership in the ongoing Asia Cup, calling him a true leader.

"With the bat, he produced the winning hit, went unbeaten, and the way he replied to the media, talked about the things that show he has the ability as a skipper. The things that need to be taken care of on the day. Such a big game between India and Pakistan, and he turned out to be a true leader fairly. So, I do not doubt in my mind that he is a proper replacement for Rohit Sharma as skipper. The way he smiles while talking, his bat always does the talking," said Kaif.

"Captaincy is brilliant. Hardik Pandya is bowling with the new ball; Abhishek Sharma is also bowling one or two overs in the middle. He's managed things rightly. As captain, he has led in 24 matches and won 20 [actually 19 matches, excluding a tie] games. I do not doubt that he is on the way to becoming a great leader," he added.

Suryakumar has been in the news ever since he refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the rest of the players.

He revealed that the pleasantries were avoided as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suryakumar also made it clear that he doesn't want the Asia Cup trophy to be handed to India by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, if the team emerges triumphant in the final. This message has also been delivered to the ACC.

Pakistan also wants such decisions to be taken in advance in order to prevent embarrassment on the field later in the tournament.