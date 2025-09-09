Shubman Gill's return to the T20I side for the Asia Cup has forced a realignment in strategy at the top of the order, with the team management undecided on whether to stick to the tried and tested opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The duo has opened the batting for the T20 side in the absence of Gill, who last played a T20I in July last year during the tour of Sri Lanka. Fast forward to September 2025, Gill is back in the mix for the Asia Cup and will be deputising captain Suryakumar Yadav for the tournament.

Samson has done exceptionally well in the last 12 months, smashing three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. However, there have been talks that he might be the player that the team management might sacrifice to make room for Gill in the playing XI.

Samson also faces competition from Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper's spot. On Tuesday, Suryakumar opened up on the debate between Samson and Jitesh while speaking at the captains' press conference.

On being asked about Samson and Jitesh, Suryakumar said: "We are actually taking good care of Sanju, don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow."

Samson is not an option beyond the top three and with Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting, the only slot available is No.3.

But Tilak Varma has been exceptional in that position, rising up to No.2 in ICC T20I batters' rankings while skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a natural at either No.3 or 4.

India will play their opening Group A match of the T20 event on Wednesday against the UAE, which will be followed by the match against arch-foes Pakistan on Sunday.

Suryakumar said his side will not hold back on aggression in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

"Aggression is always there on the field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," Suryakumar said during the tournament-eve captains' press conference here when asked whether the players will dial down the aggression during the marquee clash.