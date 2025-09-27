It has all come down to the Asia Cup 2025 final. It's India vs Pakistan for the first time in 41 years in the continental event. India have not lost a single game so far, while Pakistan have been inconsistent. All that will matter is nothing when the title clash starts on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav was blunt in playing down the hype when asked about the final post India's win over Sri Lanka on Friday.

"Let's have a good recovery tonight. Let us not think about that (the final) right now. A few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow, and we will turn up the same way we did today," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Following India's nail-biting Super Over win against Sri Lanka in their final Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded the team's character, highlighted the middle-order contributions of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and praised Arshdeep Singh's composure under pressure during the decisive Super Over, which restricted Sri Lanka to just two runs.

What was supposed to be a dead rubber turned out to be perhaps the best match of the tournament, with both sides crossing the 200-run mark and Sri Lanka even getting a centurion in Pathum Nissanka. While Indian bowling was beaten to the pulp, some solid performances from middle-order batters and heading into the final against Pakistan unbeaten are two massive positives.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end. To have that start with the bat, and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, to take that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence, which was good to see."

"Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years. I told him to back his own plans and try to execute. He has been there in that situation many times and he has done really well for India and for his IPL side. His confidence says it all. None other than Arshdeep to bowl that Super Over," he added.

Surya also said that a few players had cramps due to heat, but there will be a recovery day on Saturday, following which they would turn up for the final the way they did today.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka was appreciative of Nissanka's ton and said that as a captain, there are plenty of positives to take despite going winless in the Super Four stage after entering it unbeaten.

"It was a fabulous game, and we were in the game until Varun and Kuldeep bowled those middle overs. It was unbelievable batting (from Nissanka), they have some extremely good bowlers and it was splendid to see him bat with that attacking approach. There were many positives from the Asia Cup. We have been playing good cricket, but unfortunately, we could not win in the last two games. As a captain, there are a lot of positives to take," said the Sri Lankan skipper.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. While vice-captain Shubman Gill (4) fell early, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) continued his low string of scores as a captain. Abhishek Sharma's impeccable tournament continued as he contributed 61 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. This was his third successive fifty in the tournament and made him the first batter to overtake the 300-run mark in the T20I Asia Cup. From the middle order, Tilak Varma (49* in 34 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sanju Samson (39 in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes) managed to get some valuable game time and runs, taking India to 202/5 in their 20 overs. Both of them stitched a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Maheesh Theekshana (1/36) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/37) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

As Lankans chased the first 200-plus target of the tournament, they lost Kusal Mendis for a golden duck to Hardik Pandya. But this did not deter Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), who launched a counter-attack almost instantly. Nissanka reached his century and scored a 58-ball 107, with seven fours and six sixes, while Dasun Shanaka scored 22 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six. However, Sri Lanka and India could not be separated, with the match going to a Super Over, despite a comeback of sorts towards the end by India. Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) was the top bowler for India.

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka could manage just two runs, with Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets. India wiped off the target on the first ball itself.

Nissanka received the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. With this nail-biting win, India remain unbeaten and advance to the final, while Sri Lanka bowed out of the Super Four stage without a win, despite entering it unbeaten. The match saw standout performances from both sides, with India holding their nerve in crunch moments