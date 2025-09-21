India overcame a few stumbles to beat Oman by 21 runs in their final Group A game in the Asia Cup 2025. India tested a number of their players who hadn't gotten much of a chance to bat or ball during the tournament, and a player who got a chance was wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. Batting for the first time in the Asia Cup, Samson slammed 56 runs off 45 balls, at an unusually low strike rate of 124.44. However, legendary former India opener Sunil Gavaskar still praised Samson's innings.

"He batted extremely well. He needed to bat for long, and that's what he did, because he might come to bat at No. 4 or No. 5 in the next match, and his batting will be required there," Gavaskar said, speaking on Sony Sports.

Samson ended up as India's top run-scorer, anchoring the innings after coming in to bat at No. 3. Entering when the team score was at 6/1, Samson got out with the score at 171/6.

Samson hit three boundaries and three sixes in his knock.

"When a batter scores 40-50 runs, he gets confidence as he stands at the ground for a few overs and hits some fours and sixes. His timing was excellent," Gavaskar said.

Samson was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

In the first two matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, India lost only one and three wickets respectively. Samson, who has lost his spot as an opener following the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I setup, did not get to bat in either match.

However, following Samson's gritty half-century, it will be interesting to see whether he gets a chance to bat higher up the order in India's Super Four matches.

India next take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, on Sunday, September 21.