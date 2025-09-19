Though India's next game in the Asia Cup 2025 is against Oman, the entire focus has already shifted to the Super 4s clash against Pakistan on Sunday. India have already beaten Pakistan once in the group stage, and Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want the team to take this Sunday's clash against Salman Ali Agha's side too seriously. In fact, Gavaskar feels the team management should decide to bench marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, even from the Pakistan clash, so that he remains fully fit for the Asia Cup final on September 28. Gavaskar doesn't feel India need Bumrah for the match against Oman and the one against Pakistan on the coming Sunday.

"I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he's available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That's what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow's game to give him rest," Gavaskar told Asia Cup broadcaster Sony Sports Network on Thursday.

Another change that Gavaskar suggested in the Indian team is skipper Suryakumar Yadav demoting himself in the batting order, giving Tilak Varma a go at the No. 3 spot, and even creating an opportunity for Sanju Samson to show what he can do in the middle-order.

"I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Verma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well," said Gavaskar.

"This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It's more about preparing the batters than the bowlers," he added.