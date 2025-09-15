Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B match in Dubai. It is the second match for Sri Lanka, who enter the game after a comprehensive victory of their Bangladesh in their opener. On the other hand, Hong Kong are playing their final group match and need a mathematical miracle to qualify for the Super Four. It is a must-win match for Hong Kong, who also need to hope other results go their way in the remaining games in Group B. Victory for Sri Lanka will put them on the verge of qualification. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: