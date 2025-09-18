Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka as they aim to qualify for the Super 4s of the T20 Asia Cup. Boasting the best Net Run-Rate in Group B, the Rashid Khan-led side must avoid defeat in order to make it to the next phase of the tournament. Sri Lanka, who have four points from two matches, must ensure that they avoid an all-time drubbing. Bangladesh, the third Super 4s contenders from Group B, will be hoping for a favourable outcome, having ended the group stage with two wins from three.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 18.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abud Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST (7:30 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)