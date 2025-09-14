Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly gave a blunt verdict on Pakistan coach Mike Hesson's claim that Mohammad Nawaz is the "best spinner in the world." Hesson's comments left many fans and experts stunned ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. While Hesson caused a stir by choosing Nawaz over the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, Ganguly remarked that it is up to the bowler to prove his coach has not "lost his mind." During a recent interaction, Ganguly was asked about the comment and had a brutal reply.

In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, the journalist said, "Pakistan's coach Mike Hesson has claimed that their team has the best spinner in the world."

"And who is that spinner?" Ganguly asked.

When the journalist replied that it was Mohammad Nawaz, Ganguly was quick to comment: "Okay. Then let that spinner prove this time that the coach has not lost his mind."

Ganguly also said there is no comparison between the two sides, noting that the quality of the Pakistan team has deteriorated significantly. He added that the absence of big names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan makes the difference in quality even more stark.

"The quality has deteriorated a lot. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf — all world-class cricketers. And now look who is playing for Pakistan. Excuse me, but Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Akram are not the same," he said.

"There can be no comparison between the two teams in terms of talent."

"Babar Azam is not there. Rizwan is not there. There's that boy, Fakhar Zaman. In bowling, there are Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Really, where are Wasim, Waqar, and Shoaib — and where are Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf? No match in terms of talent. The rest depends on the one and a half days on the field. A lot can happen — that's a different matter," Ganguly added.