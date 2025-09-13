Team India suffered an injury scare ahead of their match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, as star batter Shubman Gill was struck on the hand during training. The Indian vice-captain, who scored a nine-ball 20 in India's opening game against the United Arab Emirates, looked in visible pain after the blow. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Gill walked off the pitch after being attended by a team physio.

"Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted speaking with Gill after the incident, while teammate Abhishek Sharma stayed by his side and even helped him open a water bottle. The physio continued to monitor Gill as the session went on," the report said.

The report, however, added that Gill resumed training minutes later after copping the blow. The setback comes less than a day before India take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadum.

Gill played his first T20I in over a year against the UAE earlier this week.

At 26 years of age in 114 international matches, Gill has scored 6,020 runs in 146 innings at an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 80.05, with 18 centuries and 25 fifties.

Speaking to Apple Music, Gill recently revealed that as an 11-year-old, he attended a camp of under-23 fast bowlers and scored ninety-odd runs while playing against bowlers way older than him.

"Honestly, I realised this is going to be my career when I was 11. Like, a moment happened. There was a camp going on of under-23 Indian fast bowlers, and I was only 11. So they were more than double my age, most of the players there, and they were a batsman short. One of my really good friends, one of my closest friends who I practised with, Khushpreet, was in that camp. He was a fast bowler, and he asked the head coach if he could get me because we were a batsman short and we were playing a match," Gill recalled.