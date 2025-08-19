The entire country is excited to know what will be India's squad for the Aisa Cup 2025, which will kick-start from September 9 in the UAE. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma in contention, there are chances that Test skipper Shubman Gill might get snubbed. Gill, who had a brilliant outing with the bat during the recently-concluded Test series against England, is not certain about his spot in the team. Apart from Gill, another big name who is not a certainity is of batter Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer proved his worth as one of the best T20 captains after he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and took Punjab Kings to the final in 2025.

Recently, former India batter Ambati Rayudu stated Iyer should be named as India's new ODI captain after the retirement of Rohit Sharma.

"Iyer, he has got an extraordinary calmness. He first captained KKR as the champions and then Punjab. The way he led a young team to the final of the tournament. I mean, nobody had imagined that. Very soon he should be made the captain," said Rayudu on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

Ambati Rayudu said Shreyas Iyer should be next ODI captain of indian cricket team 🇮🇳#ShreyasIyer #apmbatirayudu pic.twitter.com/QSgDiRk9Xq — Horizon (@hype_edittz) August 18, 2025

Iyer continued to dominate ODI cricket this year, finishing as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in their CT 2025 title win, scoring 243 runs in five matches and innings at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries and a best score of 79.

Later, in IPL 2025, Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*. He played a massive role in taking PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014, but the team fell short by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

(With ANI Inputs)