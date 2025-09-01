The omission of Shreyas Iyer from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket in recent weeks. Despite leading his franchise to two consecutive IPL finals and being in excellent form in white-ball cricket, Shreyas was snubbed from not only India's 15-man squad but also the list of reserves. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has tried to decode the reason behind Shreyas' omission. Panesar stated that Shreyas being a senior player may be the reason, as head coach Gautam Gambhir could find it easier to manage younger players.

"One of the reasons Shreyas Iyer is probably struggling to get into the Indian squad is because he brings those leadership skills and, at the moment, possibly they've got that covered. It gives them an opportunity to bring in someone younger, a bit more exciting to play, who would be easier to manage for coach Gautam Gambhir," Panesar said, in an interview with India Today.

During Gambhir's time as India's head coach, Suryakumar Yadav has served as India's T20I captain.

However, 25-year-old Shubman Gill impressed as Test captain in England, and has now been handed the T20I vice-captaincy, sending a clear message about India's long-term captaincy plans.

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the mainstays of the Indian team in ODI cricket, even being the nation's leading run-scorer as they lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

However, despite smashing over 600 runs at a strike-rate of 175 in IPL 2025, Shreyas did not find a spot in India's Asia Cup squad.

It is important to note that Shreyas has not played a T20I for India since December 2023, and India have won 17 out of their last 20 T20Is.

"I think him being the captain in IPL makes it a bit difficult for him to get into that team. But I do believe, if he keeps scoring runs, he should be playing," Panesar added.

"It's just the talent, the talent is unbelievable. I think India has never been so blessed and lucky that they can pull out probably two or three teams right now and compete against the world," Panesar further said.

While he won't be part of the Asia Cup 2025, Shreyas still has the chance to enter India's T20I setup for the T20 World Cup 2026. India are set to play a number of limited-overs games after the Asia Cup, including five-match T20I series against Australia away and against South Africa at home.