Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer's father - Santosh Iyer - expressed disappointment at his son not getting selected for the Asia Cup 2025. Shreyas had a good outing in domestic cricket and was also quite impressive for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he was not included in the squad and was even snubbed from the reserves list. Santosh was not happy with what happened and questioned the reasoning behind the decision to not include him in the squad. He pointed out that Shreyas performed well in the IPL and even took Punjab Kings to the final but it was not enough.

"I don't know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led PBKS to the final this year," Santosh told Times of India.

"I am not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team. Even if he's left out, he never shows dissent. He'll simply say, 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck; you can't do anything now). He is always cool and calm."

"He doesn't blame anybody, but deep inside he must be naturally disappointed," he added.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that the Indian selectors and management didn't do justice to in-form Shreyas Iyer by axing him from the 15-player squad for next month's Asia Cup.

Shreyas' omission from the squad after a bumper Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) as captain has sparked criticism from fans and former cricketers.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shreyas' absence during the squad announcement and told reporters, "With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault, nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15, and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance."

The majority have voiced in favour of the 30-year-old, citing several reasons for his inclusion in the highly anticipated tournament. Kaif has now joined the ranks and admitted that he has struggled to understand Shreyas' absence.

"Shreyas Iyer's name didn't come up; the selectors said that it was a difficult task to fit him since only 15 could be selected. I can understand all that. I approve of you in this. But even after praising him, his name wasn't even in the standbys," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

