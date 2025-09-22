Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar minced no words and harshly criticised head coach Mike Hesson for the team's struggle in the ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan faced a big six-wicket defeat against India in the Super Four match against India on Sunday in Dubai. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 171/5 in 20 overs with Sahibzada Farhan hitting 58 off 45 balls. Later, India chased down the target with seven balls to spare, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma (74) and Shubman Gill's (47) 105-run partnership.

After the game, Akhtar slammed Hesson's strategy and even question the inclusion of captain Salman Ali Agha in the Playing XI.

"The coach should be asked the questions - where are his brains? It is just senseless coaching and senseless selection of the team. It is beyond me - it feels like I am the one who is a fraud, who doesn't understand a thing after playing 15 years of cricket," said Akhtar on Tapmad.

"For the last 5-6 matches, we have been saying to pick a certain team, but no. What was Hussain Talat going to do in such a pressure game? What is Mohammad Nawaz's utility? What is the captain's utility?" he added.

Talking about the match, Gill and Abhishek put 105 runs together for the first wicket. While Abhishek scored a 74-run knock from 39 balls, Gill added 47 runs from 28 to India's total.

Abhishek Sharma also spoke about Pakistan's unnecessary aggression on the field, but India decided to respond with the bat.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," Abhishek said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

(With ANI Inputs)