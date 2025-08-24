Sanju Samson opened the batting for Kochi Blue Tigers and slammed a sensational 42-ball century during the Kerala Cricket League match against Aries Kollam Sailors on Sunday. It was an explosive knock from the Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter as he slammed the century with the help of 13 fours and 5 sixes. The century was a strong message from Samson who may find it difficult to retain his opening spot in the team during the Asia Cup after Shubman Gill's return. Several media reports have claimed that Samson may be forced to bat in the middle-order or lose his place completely with the national team opting for Gill and Abhishek Sharma as the openers during the competition.

It was also a crucial knock considering Samson did not fare well while batting at No. 6 in the previous match. He left the fans disappointed after scoring just 13 runs off 22 deliveries.

During the match between Kochi Blue Tigers and Alleppey Ripples, Samson walked in at No. 6 spot, making his intentions of sealing a middle-order spot in the Indian T20I team clear.

But, he could only score 13 runs from 22 balls for the Kochi side. However, this was just the start, Samson still has 6 games to prove that he can adapt and deliver in the middle-order, before the Asia Cup begins in UAE.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties.

Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

However, with the presence of vice-captain Shubman Gill, returning to the side after a superb England Test tour with the bat and as a captain and back-up keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma after a dream season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his place in the playing XI could be on the line.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.