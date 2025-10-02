Pakistan captain Salman Agha has used every single opportunity he could to show India in a bad light. After the end of the Asia Cup 2025 final, Salman spoke about the handshake row, which started on September 14, once again in the press conference, criticising India for their unsportsmanlike conduct. He even claimed that India disrespected the entire sport by refusing to shake hands with the Pakistan team. Former India spinner Amit Mishra has responded to Salman's claim, reiterating India's stance that the players don't want to be friends with him or others in the Pakistan team.

"What India has done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful," Salman had said in the press conference after the final.

Mishra, in a chat with news agency ANI, asked if there's a rule that mandated a handshake between two teams in a cricket match. The former spinner also said that there's no 'friendship' between the two teams, hence, there's no point complaining about the lack of such gestures.

"Is there any rule that we have to shake hands? We play cricket, we don't want to be friends with you, we don't want to shake hands, it's our wish. Is there any rule in the rule book that we have to shake hands? We have played three matches, and we have defeated you in all three. After that, what do you want? Do you want us to be friends with you? Why should we? It's our wish. We won't do it," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

"I salute the entire Indian team. The Indian team stood by their words. If we wanted, we wouldn't even play the game. If you had fined us, we would have paid it, but we respected you, and played cricket with you. You don't deserve it, it's clear, you don't deserve it," Mishra added.