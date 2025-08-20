Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad has given former cricketers and pundits plenty to talk about. Shubman Gill's return to the T20I set in the capacity of Suryakumar Yadav's deputy saw some of the other players being forced out of the team. There was no place for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer in the team. However, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels Gill's return is set to see Sanju Samson being dropped to the bench too.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed sympathy with Jaiswal and Iyer after the duo found no place in India's 15-member squad. Though Ashwin admitted that team selection is a thankless job, he hopes the snubbed players were explained the reasons behind the decisions taken by the BCCI selection committee.

"See, I understand that selection is a thankless job. Leaving somebody out, telling someone they are dropped, it is not an easy thing. You have to speak to the players, you have to go through the sadness. I just hope Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were given a call, and they were told the reasons behind not being picked," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"Genuinely, I understand Shubman Gill's selection. He is also the vice-captain. He has scored a lot of runs for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has credentials to be picked in the T20I setup," he added.

Ashwin admitted that Shubman too deserved a place in the team but the selectors 'were not fair' to Jaiswal and Iyer.

"When you have Yashasvi Jaiswal as the third opener in the T20 World Cup 2024, to remove someone from the World Cup squad and bring in Shubman Gill. I mean, it's okay, I am happy for Shubman, but I'm very sad for both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. It is just not fair to these two kids," said Ashwin.

Agarkar also hinted that Gill is being groomed as the man to lead India in all three formats, hence his elevation as the T20I vice-captain. But, Ashwin doesn't think such a step was necessary either.

"Jaiswal has also been in some fine form. Maybe they are thinking of Shubman Gill as the leader for the future. Maybe he can be the all-format captain. But it is not necessary to have the same captain in all formats," said Ashwin.

Gill's promotion as Suryakumar's deputy makes him a certain pick in the Indian XI. Hence, the batter will most likely open alongside Abhishek Sharma for India, possibly forcing the management to leave Sanju Samson on the bench.

"What is sadder is that you have announced Gill as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson's place is also under threat. Sanju is not going to play. Shubman Gill will play, and he will open the batting," he asserted.