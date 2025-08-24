Pakistan selectors left out seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan while announcing their 17-member squad for the tri-series in the United Arab Emirates followed by the Asia Cup. The PCB announced the squad on its website featuring senior fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim and left-arm bowler Salman Mirza. In the lead-up to the Asia Cup which will be played in T20 format in the UAE from September 9, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will play a tri-series against Afghanistan and the hosts UAE at Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

Among the players overlooked for the outing, the snub of Babar and Rizwan hogged immense limelight. Once an automatic pick for Pakistan in the format, the two are now struggling to find a place in the T20I side. Both of the players last played a game for the country in the format in December 2024.

While talking about the selection committee's decision for the Asia Cup squad, Pakistan Cricket Board's chairperson Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council president, revealed that he has a minimal role to play in the selection.

"First of all, I don't have even 1% role in putting players into the team or taking them out," Naqvi told reporters.

"We have a selection committee and then an advisory body; they all sit together. The process goes through a lot - discussions that last 8-10 hours, sometimes for 2-3 days. Definitely, if a team is being selected, it's in good hands; all professionals are there.

"I've only told them one thing - whatever decision they take, it should be on merit, and I will support that."

Pakistan are placed along with arch-rivals India in Group A, also featuring the UAE and Oman, in the eight-team Asia Cup tournament which will be held from September 9 to 28.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

