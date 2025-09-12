Pakistan vs Oman LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against defending champions India when they face minnows Oman in their opening Group A match in Dubai on Friday. Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE. Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India. The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup.. (Live Updates: Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 | Follow here)

Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 12 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. In Pakstan, the match will be telecast on PTV Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. In Pakistan, the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)