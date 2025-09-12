Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan take on minnows Oman, hoping to get their Asia Cup 2025 campaign off to a winning start in Dubai. The Salman Ali Agha-led side is heading into the tournament with plenty of momentum, having won the tri-nation series against the UAE and Afghanistan few days back. Pakistan will look to fine tune their game ahead of the blockbuster fixture against India on Sunday. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, are playing their first-ever Asia Cup, that too with a bunch of fresh faces. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is likely to feature, despite encountering a neck spasm in the lead up to the fixture. (Live Scorecard

Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: Pakistan Vs Oman LIVE Score Straight From Dubai

Sep 12, 2025 19:19 (IST)
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE: Losing streak!

Pakistan have lost four of their last five T20Is at this venue, with their only win in this sequence coming against India at the 2022 Asia Cup. Stage is set for them to break that losing streak, with minnows Oman in the opposite corner.

Sep 12, 2025 19:10 (IST)
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE: Injury scare for Pak!

Pakistan arrive at the Asia Cup on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Their captain, Salman Ali Agha, encountered a minor neck issue in the lead up to the game, raising concerns over his participation. However, he is unlikely to sit this one out, as per reports in Pakistan.

Sep 12, 2025 19:04 (IST)
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE: Good evening!

Hello and welcome! All roads lead to the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025. However, Pakistan aim to fine-tune their game as they take on Oman at the same venue today. The Middle Eastern side will be making their Asia Cup debut.

