Pakistan vs Oman LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan take on minnows Oman, hoping to get their Asia Cup 2025 campaign off to a winning start in Dubai. The Salman Ali Agha-led side is heading into the tournament with plenty of momentum, having won the tri-nation series against the UAE and Afghanistan few days back. Pakistan will look to fine tune their game ahead of the blockbuster fixture against India on Sunday. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, are playing their first-ever Asia Cup, that too with a bunch of fresh faces. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is likely to feature, despite encountering a neck spasm in the lead up to the fixture. (Live Scorecard)

