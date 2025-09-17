Since the no-handshake controversy from the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 last Sunday, Tuesday marked the first instance that the two sets of players came face to face again. The Pakistan cricket team, despite refusing to clarify the stance on continuing their Asia Cup journey, arrived at the ICC Academy in Dubai for a practice session, with their next match scheduled against the UAE on Wednesday. Incidentally, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, was also practicing on the same ground.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to make an official statement on its stance for the remainder of the tournament, having lodged a complaint with the ICC over the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, who played a role in the no-handshake saga during the India match.

Pakistan also cancelled the mandatory pre-match press conference, taking a stubborn stance over Pycroft's removal. Though a middle path, reportedly, has been reached between the PCB and ICC on the matter, the board sent its players to practice, even before the top body agreed to its demands.

However, when the members of the Pakistan team arrived at the ICC Academy in Dubai, their session overlapped with India's. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the rest of the Indian unit were still at the ground, with more than an hour of the training session yet to be completed.

However, the Pakistan cricket team players kept their distance and avoided going towards the Indian camp despite the two practice sessions being held on the same ground. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson overlooked the team's nets session, hoping to get his players ready for the must-win game against the UAE.

If Pakistan beat the UAE in Dubai, they will face neighbours India once again on Sunday in a Super 4s fixture.

Last Sunday's seven-wicket victory for India was the first time the two arch-rivals had squared off in a cricketing contest since India's Operation Sindoor.