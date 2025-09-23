Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a brutal dig at Pakistan cricketers for their provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India on Sunday. During the match, Sahibzada Farhan opted for a gun celebration after slamming his half-century. On the other hand, Haris Rauf got into an altercation with Abhishek Sharma and even taunted the fans with a '6-0' gesture. Pathan was left fuming by the gestures and he went on to slam both the cricketers. The ex-India star added that he was not surprised by the gestures and stated that fans will be shocked to know how the cricketers are behind the scenes.

"I want to talk about the celebrations a little bit. Sahibzada Farhan, you know the tensions between the two sides. Haris Rauf for that matter, I thought that he was a decent bloke. I met him in Australia a few years back. The gestures he made in the field yesterday, they were needless. It tells about both of their nature, and what upbringing they come from," Irfan Pathan said on YouTube.

"Play cricket in the field. To stoop down to a personal level is quite bad. And then you expect us to not talk about it, that is wrong. But I am not surprised at all. They are capable of doing these things. What you got to see on TV, that was bad itself, but the things that go on behind the scenes, the fans would be shocked if they get to know about it," he added.

Pathan went on to claim that Pakistan have a habit of starting field on the field and even took a dig at Shahid Afridi, who called him a liar in a recent interview.

"As Indians, unless you bother us, we will go on about cricket. We are never the ones to initiate aggression. But it is perhaps wrong to expect that we will not reply back to the things that you start. Not only will we reply with bat, we will reply with words as well. This is something that some former players are unable to digest," Irfan Pathan said.

"You know the people who say that say things in front of me. I have dismissed them 10–11 times in international cricket. They were not able to handle me in the field, they will not be able to face me outside the field as well. But I liked what Ashwin said in his YouTube channel, the mudslinging bit. I am telling you, whenever I meet them next, they will not be able to stand in front of me," he concluded.