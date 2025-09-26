Pakistan registered a thrilling 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their last Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday in Dubai. Asked to bat first, Pakistan had yet another mediocre outing as they were restricted to 135/8 in 20 overs. However, the tide completely turned in the favour of Pakistan after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets each and restricted Bangladesh to 124/9. Despite winning the match, batter Mohammad Haris created an embarrassing moment, which could have been expensive for the team.

The incident took place on the last delivery of the 10th over, when Haris was batting along with skipper Salman Ali Agha. On Mehidy Hasan's full delivery, Salman played a short towards the long-on and ran for a single. As the duo completed the single, Salman tried run for another but Haris denied the call.

At the long-on, Rishad Hossain received the ball fumbled a bit, which prompted the batters to go for another run. As they completed their second run, the replay then showed that Haris never completed the first single and it was declared a short-run.

Resulting which, Pakistan got just one run, despite running for two. This lack of awareness left the commentators in splits as they called out Haris for his absent-mindedness.

With this win, Pakistan entered the final of Asia Cup 2025, where they will be up against the arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

"If you win these kind of games, then we must be a special team. Everyone played really well. There is some improvement needed in batting. But we will work on that. Shaheen is a special player. He does what the team needs of him. Very happy for him. We were 15 runs short. The way we bowled up front, we will create pressure," said Pakistan captain Salman after defeating Bangladesh.

"Mike Hesson said if you can't field, you won't be in the team. We are a good enough team to beat anyone. We will come back on Sunday and try and do that," he added.