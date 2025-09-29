Suryakumar Yadav's Team India secured a thrilling 5-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. In certain phases of the game, it looked like the match could finally end in Pakistan's favour, but Tilak Varma had other ideas. The India batter slammed an unbeaten half-century to take his team home. But what happened after the game overshadowed the result on the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already made it clear that the players were not willing to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council chief and also a Pakistani politician. As India reiterated its stance after the final, Naqvi decided to take the trophy and winners' medals to his hotel, leaving the Indian team to celebrate the success empty-handed.

The Asia Cup 2025 final made headlines both for sporting and non-sporting reasons. Here are some of the reactions from Pakistani media:

Politics spill over again in cricket as India refuse to collect Asia Cup trophy - Dawn

Trophy Controversy! India's New Drama After Victory - Geo News

India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in controversy-hit Asia Cup final - The News International

India stirs new controversy by refusing Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi - Geo TV

Former Pakistan cricketers also shared their views on the Asia Cup final result, with majority of them criticising Salman Agha's men, the board and coaches for failure to get the sport out of the rut it is in at present.

"Disappointment is there, but I knew about the status of my own team and I knew about India's team as well." - Shahid Afridi

"These are the moments where you enter into introspection, and you must, to figure out what to do next... to see where the mistakes are happening, and they keep happening." - Ramiz Raja

"Pakistan's middle order is not good, and on top of that, if Pakistan's openers don't perform, the middle order completely collapses. A greater absent-mindedness than this cannot be seen. They have some psychological issues. They panic like this, their hands and feet swell up so much that they don't understand." - Shoaib Akhtar

Fuming with the Pakistan team's performance, their ex-cricketer Basit Ali even asked Pakistani players if they aren't profesionals, if they don't earn money to do what they are supposed to on the field.