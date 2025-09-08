Pakistan stormed into the Asia Cup with a statement win-crushing Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final of the tri-series. Bowlers were on fire, but the batters? Still raising eyebrows.

Spin to Win

Pakistan's spinners were the real MVPs. On UAE pitches, spin is king-and Pakistan's trio proved it.

Mohammad Nawaz (31, Rawalpindi): 5 wickets for 19 runs, including a hat-trick in the 8th over!

Abrar Ahmed (26, Karachi): 2 wickets

Sufiyan Muqeem: 2 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 1 wicket

Afghanistan folded for just 66 runs in 15.5 overs.

Afghanistan's Batting Collapse

Only Rashid Khan (17) and Shadiqullah Atal (13) showed some resistance. 9 Afghan batters couldn't even reach double digits. That's not just a collapse-it's a free fall!

Pakistan's Batting Woes Continue

Despite the win, Pakistan's batting remains a concern.

Fakhar Zaman: 27

Salman Agha: 24

Mohammad Nawaz: 25

Final score: 141/8 in 20 overs. Not exactly a confidence booster.

What's Next?

The Asia Cup kicks off in UAE on Sept 9:

India vs UAE on Sept 10

India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 - the blockbuster clash!

Pakistan bowling peaking in time

Pakistan's bowling is peaking at the right time. But if the batters don't step up, the Asia Cup could be a bumpy ride. Can they fix it in time?