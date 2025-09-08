Pakistan Crush Afghanistan Before Asia Cup But Is It Enough?
Pakistan stormed into the Asia Cup with a statement win-crushing Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final of the tri-series.
Pakistan stormed into the Asia Cup with a statement win-crushing Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final of the tri-series. Bowlers were on fire, but the batters? Still raising eyebrows.
Spin to Win
Pakistan's spinners were the real MVPs. On UAE pitches, spin is king-and Pakistan's trio proved it.
Mohammad Nawaz (31, Rawalpindi): 5 wickets for 19 runs, including a hat-trick in the 8th over!
Abrar Ahmed (26, Karachi): 2 wickets
Sufiyan Muqeem: 2 wickets
Shaheen Afridi: 1 wicket
Afghanistan folded for just 66 runs in 15.5 overs.
Afghanistan's Batting Collapse
Only Rashid Khan (17) and Shadiqullah Atal (13) showed some resistance. 9 Afghan batters couldn't even reach double digits. That's not just a collapse-it's a free fall!
Pakistan's Batting Woes Continue
Despite the win, Pakistan's batting remains a concern.
Fakhar Zaman: 27
Salman Agha: 24
Mohammad Nawaz: 25
Final score: 141/8 in 20 overs. Not exactly a confidence booster.
What's Next?
The Asia Cup kicks off in UAE on Sept 9:
India vs UAE on Sept 10
India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 - the blockbuster clash!
Pakistan bowling peaking in time
Pakistan's bowling is peaking at the right time. But if the batters don't step up, the Asia Cup could be a bumpy ride. Can they fix it in time?