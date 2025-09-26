Pakistan cricketers and their brain-fade moments often trigger memes on social media. In a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 against Bangladesh, Pakistan produced another such instance on the field that left fans in splits on the internet. Defending a total of 136 runs, Pakistan needed to be at their best against Bangladesh but players' lack of concentration almost cost them a place in the final. On the very first delivery of the fifth over, from Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan let go of a golden opportunity of a run-out, even as both Bangladesh batters found themselves on the same side of the pitch.

Defending a shot at the backward point area, Saim Ayub did well to prevent what could've been a boundary. A mix up between the Bangladesh batters, however, saw both end up on the same side of the pitch. Saim threw the ball towards the bowler's end but there was no one to back up.

One Bangladesh batter managed to return to the non-striker's end, breathing a sigh of relief. The Pakistan camp, on the other hand, was left stunned with the missed opportunity.

Both the Bangladeshi batters at the same end, but no one was run out. pic.twitter.com/8qHwqCODyS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2025

Pakistan still managed to win the contest, restricting Bangladesh to a score of 124/9 in 20 overs, with Shaheen Afridi emerging as the match-winner. Shaheen picked up three wickets in 4 overs, while conceding just 17 runs.

"I will dedicate this award to my beautiful wife and son who are here. You need early breakthroughs. Those three overs made the difference in the powerplay. I was working on the slower ball. It came out well in the main time. Team decided I will go with Nawaz and Faheem behind me. I got two sixes and that gave us the momentum," Shaheen said after the match.

The 135-run total defended by Pakistan is the lowest a team has defended in Dubai in T20Is between two full-member sides. The previous best was 144 runs by New Zealand against Pakistan in 2018.