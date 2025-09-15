Not only did the Indian players refuse to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, the Indian team also reportedly shut their door to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha after the match. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets but the teams did not exchange post-match pleasantries. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed his displeasure at the events that had taken place, revealing that the Indian camp had actively refused to shake hands despite the Pakistan team approaching them.

As per a report by Times of India, Agha had gone towards the Indian dressing room but none of the players came out. Team India's boycott of the customary handshake procedures left Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson annoyed, who broke his silence and revealed that Pakistan were ready to shake hands.

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that our opposition did not do that. We went over there to shake hands but they had already gone into the changing room. It was a disappointing way for the match to finish and in a match where we were disappointed with the way we played. Certainly, we were willing to go and shake hands," Hesson stated in the post-match press conference.

After hitting the winning six against Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav walked straight back to the dugout alongside Shivam Dube, who was also at the crease.

While the Indian players and staff exchanged embraces amongst themselves, there were no handshakes extended to the opposition.

This followed after Suryakumar and Agha had not shaken hands or made eye contact during the toss at the start of the game.

Political tension between India and Pakistan has been high ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border military firings in April and May 2025.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav took time out to acknowledge the Pahalgam terror attack, which had seen 26 civilians lose their lives in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity. We also want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha did not come for the post-match presentation, following India's refusal to shake hands.

India's victory over Pakistan makes it two successive wins in the Asia Cup for the men in blue. The two nations may face off again in seven days' time should both qualify to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.