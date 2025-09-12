Pakistan cricket team head coach Mike Hesson was caught off-guard by a question concerning Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman. Babar and Rizwan were dropped from the Asia Cup squad following a string of disappointing performances. When the squad was announced, Hesson was quite candid with his verdict as he said that the two experienced cricketers' strike rates were a major problem in the T20 format. During the pre-match press conference on Thursday, a Pakistani journalist stunned Hesson when he asked from where he drew the "courage" to speak openly after the reasons behind dropping Babar and Rizwan from the squad.

“You openly spoke about Babar and Rizwan's deficiencies. So I mean, nowadays, coaches don't openly talk about the weaknesses of players. Where did you draw the courage from, and why were you so direct about it?” asked the journalist.

Hesson was a bit surprised as he said - "I missed the first part of your question," said Hesson.

The journalist toned down his question when asked to repeat it.

"I am saying you were very direct about publicly stating where Babar and Rizwan were not really up to the mark. You said that in the press conference about Babar's strike rate and something similar to Rizwan. How did you manage to do that publicly?" he said.

Hesson was measured in his reply and said that he needs to be honest with the players.

"Being honest about your assessment of players is pretty important. Coming from a place where you have no agenda is also very important. Looking at things objectively is important. I haven't talked about anyone's frailties. What I have alluded to is the way the modern game is played and the strike rates required, particularly in good conditions. All players ask for from coaches is to be honest with them. That is the responsibility you've got. Just because you like a player or have a relationship with a player, it doesn't mean you can't be honest," he said.