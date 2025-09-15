It all unfolded on the expected lines as the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday. Chasing a paltry target of 128 runs, Suryakumar Yadav's men scored 131/3 in just 15.5 overs, once again proving the big difference in the quality of the two sides. Even the end of the match produced expected scenes as the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, marking their 'symbolic protest', just as NDTV had reported before the match.

The 'symbolic protest' started at the time of toss when India captain Suryakumar didn't shake hands with Pakistan. Even as the match ended the India captain, who was in the middle with all-rounder Shivam Dube, walked straight into the dressing room, without shaking the opponent captain or his team's hands.

The Pakistan team even went to the India's dressing room after the game but the support staff reportedly closed the door, making their stance on friendly gestures clear. Upset with the developments, however, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation, a move that raised many questions.

Later in the press conference, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was asked about Agha's absence from the presentation ceremony. Though he didn't exactly say that India's handshake snub was the reason behind the act, he did admit that the Pakistan team was disappointed with what happened after the game.

"I think what happened was just a flow-on effect. We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition didn't do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that didn't happen, and that was pretty much the end of it," Hesson said during the chat with the media.

When Indi captain Suryakumar was asked about the no-handshake decision, he had a simple reply, "I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit."