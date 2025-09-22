India maintained their dominance in the ongoing Asia Cup as well as Pakistan. In their Super Four clash on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav and co registered a comfortable six-wicket victory against Pakistan and continued their winning streak. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 171/5 with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 58 off 45 balls. Later, India chased down the target with seven balls to spare after Abhishek Sharma (74) and Shubman Gill (47) played brilliant knocks. Despite scoring a half-century for his side, Farhan also ended up creating a controversy with his wild celebration.

In the 10th over of Pakistan's innings, Farhan hammered a brilliant six off Axar Patel and brought up his half-century. However, what happened next left everyone utterly shocked. To celebrate the moment, the batter mimicked firing an AK-47 rifle with his bat.

This bizarre celebration from the Pakistan batter fumed the Indian fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Farhan. Even Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut expressed disappointment over Farhan's gestures.

Sahibzada Farhan just proved on the field how Pakistani terrorists slaughtered 26 innocents in Pahalgam—gunning them down like it was nothing.

Reached his fifty and gripped the bat like an AK-47, firing boundaries!

This spit in the face of BCCI & Modi govt is peak humiliation.… pic.twitter.com/ojOxocKJfU — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 21, 2025

#INDvPAK #PAKvIND



This is how sahibzada farhan celebrated his half century, signifying his bat as Ak 47 and pointing it towards Indian Dug out.



Modi ji if this is not an act of war, what is ?



Stop this match and attack pakistan asap or else resign.



pic.twitter.com/9aHtttohMA — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 21, 2025

After the match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended the press conference and urged everyone to stop calling the contests between the two nations a meaningful "rivalry."

When a senior Pakistani journalist asked if the gulf in standards between the two sides had grown too wide, Suryakumar responded with a smile: "Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry." When the scribe clarified that he was referring to "standards, not rivalry," the Indian skipper quipped nonchalantly.

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he said before walking out of the media conference room with a grin.

India will now be taking on Bangladesh in their next Super Four match on Wednesday in Dubai.