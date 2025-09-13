Kris Srikkanth called Pakistan a "below average side with bat and ball" before claiming that they will be no match to India in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Srikkanth was not convinced with Pakistan's 93-run win over Oman on Friday. He called Oman a "team full of uncles" and said that Pakistan's test will come against the youngster of the Indian cricket team. India have won 25 out of their last 28 T20I encounters including a triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Srikkanth was also all praise for the Indian batting line-up and said that in comparison, Pakistan are no match to them.

"Pakistan is a below average side with bat and ball. Even Shaheen Afridi isn't anything deadly. Yes they beat an Oman side full of players above 34-35. That team is full of uncles. So beating them shows nothing. At my age, even I can captain Oman now. Even their bowling looked good against the Oman uncles. But we have to see how it is against Indian youngsters," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

"Mohammad Haris scored yesterday but his hitting range is limited to only square leg and mid-wicket. Against Varun Chakravarthy's bowling, he'll hit a six and then sky one to get out. Likewise, Fakhar Zaman will be done in by Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian batting lineup in comparison is in a different league. Guys like Shubman Gill are at a different level. There is no comparison between the sides when it comes to batting," the former Indian cricket team batter added.

Srikkanth was also not happy with Pakistan coach Mike Hesson claiming that Mohammad Nawaz is the best spinner in the world. He pointed out that teams have generally underachieved under Hesson's coaching and even blamed him for how Saim Ayub got dismissed against Oman.

"He keeps making bold statements. Whatever team he has coached has never done well. He coached RCB and they won nothing at that time. How are Pakistan going to do well under his coaching? He would have just asked them to throw their bats at the ball with courage. Yesterday the way Saim Ayub got out, I knew it was Mike Hesson's influence. Mike Hesson must have batted like that only," said Srikkanth.