Former India opener Aakash Chopra gave his two cents about the controversial dismissal of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup, Super Four match against India. Suryakumar Yadav and co registered a comfortable six-wicket win over the arch-rivals and continued their winning streak. However, during the third over of Pakistan's innings, Fakhar was given out caught behind, despite the third umpire having doubts over the catch taken by Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. This moment became a big talking point as Fakhar was visibly livid with the decision as he was walked back to the dugout.

Speaking about the controversy, Chopra stated that it's a very common issue with the low catches that nobody's gets a clarity about the situation. He also stated that umpire's call should not be valid in case of such catches.

"The problem is that it's a 3D sport conveyed in 2D. So, it's almost impossible to know anything about these low catches. From one angle, it looked as if it may have bounced earlier. From another angle, it looked like it bounced off the tip of his little finger and then got into the gloves. Impossible for anybody to actually know." Chopra expressed during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

"So you can argue for both sides. Pakistanis will be well within their rights to feel, OH, this was not out. And Indians should be like, they are well within their rights. It's quite clear, what's the fuss about? But this is actually the catch with all the low catches. See, you have to get rid of the umpire's call completely in terms of these catches." he added.

On Monday, Samaa TV reported that Pakistan's team management has alleged that the third umpire failed to review the evidence properly. Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, has written an email to the match referee and umpires, questioning the decision-making process that led to Fakhar being declared out.

According to Samaa TV, the Pakistan management claimed the TV umpire did not examine all available angles before announcing its decision. Pakistan's protest emphasised how the evidence was not "clear and conclusive" to justify ruling Fakhar out, and the umpire's call favoured the fielding side despite replays showing a margin of uncertainty.

(With ANI Inputs)