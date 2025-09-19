After Shubman Gill came up against childhood pal Simranjeet Singh during India's Asia Cup 2025 opener, it's time for Kuldeep Yadav to face his old friend Vinayak Shukla in the team's final Group A match of the tournament. Vinayak is excited to come up against his childhood friend Kuldeep and even Rinku Singh. Shukla understands how tough it is to climb the ladder of Indian cricket, especially from Uttar Pradesh, a state that remains one of the most competitive in the country. It was in 2021 that Shukla quit Indian cricket but had to wait till 2024 before he got to make his international debut for Oman.

"It was a very difficult decision," Vinayak said on leaving Indian cricket for Oman, where he primarily works as a data operator. "I left Indian cricket in November 2021 and moved to Oman to pursue my dreams. I work as a Data Operator at National Metal Cans. Back in Kanpur, I started playing at local clubs like the PAC Cricket Ground, and then moved around different cities. But the problem was, I just wasn't getting the opportunity to represent the state," he told Times of India.

"In Bengal, I played against several international players like Ashok Dinda and Manoj Tiwari - they really guided me, especially with wicketkeeping. I also met Dinesh Karthik during Kolkata Knight Riders sessions in Kolkata. Many Ranji Trophy players like Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Azharuddeen (from Kerala) have played against us. Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, I trained with Upendra Yadav and Shivam Mavi, and later in Bengal with players like Ranjot Singh Khera and Karan Lal," he said.

A wicket-keeper batter, Vinayak idolises MS Dhoni like several other budding cricketers. He also revealed to have played with Kuldeep Yadav, the man who was named player of the match in both of India's Asia Cup matches so far, on multiple occasions.

"I spoke to some seniors, and then went to one of my coaches, Prakash Palande sir. He gave me an opportunity to go to Muscat. He told me I'd have to stay there for around two years, and if I performed well, I could get a chance to represent the country after about three years. As a wicketkeeper-batsman [batter], my inspiration has always been Mahendra Singh Dhoni - the way he finishes games and leads the team is unmatched. He is my guru. I never met him but want to meet him," Shukla said.

"I've played with Kuldeep Yadav back in India, so I hope we'll meet soon. It's a great opportunity for me and my team to play against sides like Pakistan and India. We grew up watching these players on TV all the time. I'm pretty nervous, but excited as well. I remember playing matches with Kuldeep bhai in Kanpur. He was with Rovers Club and I played for PSE. We had many friendly games together. Once he bowled to me and I hit him for four, and he said, 'Oh, pretty good shot!' There are some fond memories, and I'll always cherish those," he said.

While there will be some reunions in the India vs Oman match, Vinayak is also excited to see how he and his team fares against some of the finest players in the world.

"Playing against India is going to be very special. I was playing in India once, and now I'm playing for Oman - I can't ask for more. Facing players like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep and Shubman Gill is huge - for the Oman national cricket team as well as for me. I'm especially looking forward to meeting Kuldeep personally," Shukla said.