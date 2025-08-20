Test skipper Shubman Gill was on Tuesday appointed as vice-captain, with the BCCI announcing India's squad for the Asia Cup, starting September 9. Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the men's selection committee, and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav announced the squad during a press conference in Mumbai, which was delayed due to inclement weather. When the moment arrived, Agarkar ended the suspense surrounding Gill, who impressed in his debut series as Test captain against England.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna's getting snubbed, were the other major takeaways from the day.

While Agarkar insisted that they could've only picked 15 this time around, he also urged the ones who were left out not to loose hope, especially with India set to play 20 odd T20Is before next year's T20 World Cup.

"Sundar is always in the scheme of things. Not the final squad for the World Cup. At the moment we have three spinners in the squad. Whenever you need four spinners, he might always come in you in the equation. At the moment we though, Rinku Singh is the spare batter that we need. Jitesh and Sanju are the wicketkeepers. We can only pick 15, had there been 16, he might have been there," Agarkar said.

Agarkar added that while the core of the team will remain same, the door will remain open for others, depending on how the players perform in the remaining T20Is before the T20 World Cup

"With 20 games left, you have a fair idea on who your guys are likely to be. After every World Cup, you try and plan for the next one...trim down the squad as close you get. With what 22 games you play, you have a fair idea. Injuries and form can dictate a little bit. There might be changes, there are no guarantees. But in general, because there is a World Cup around the corner, you will always know who are your best 18 or 20 guys to pick from. An I think you have got some serious options," Ajit Agarkar said on the core for the T20 World Cup.