Shubman Gill, the Indian cricket team's Test captain and its most prolific scorer on the England tour, has been selected for the Asia Cup T20 contest. So, what does that mean for the other players? Gill opens for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. In fact, in IPL 2025, Gill was the fourth-highest scorer with a tally of 650 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 155.87. Having Gill in the squad, that too as vice-captain, is indication enough that he is most likely to be part of the XI. That leaves Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson facing some tough questions.

Sharma currently holds the No. 1 spot in the world in T20Is in the ICC rankings, and he can be a handy bowler too. Sanju Samson has had a good 2024 and is a wicketkeeper. While he has batted as an opener, former India star Aakash Chopra feels he will now not be part of the playing XI with Gill's entry.

"India have moved towards the direction of an all-format captain. That's how it started. But one individual's selection has sealed the fate of another. Be it from Shubman Gill's bat or through Ajit Agarkar's pen, Samson's destiny has been decided. He is not playing in the XI. You will see him sit out because Tilak will play at No. 3, and Hardik and Surya will retain their places," Chopra said.

"One thing is very clear about this team. More than the personalities, these decisions have been taken considering the positions. They have done justice to it, which is absolutely fine. I don't have any issues with it. But Gill's return means Samson now won't play, and Jitesh Sharma will be the keeper."

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, when asked whether Gill walks straight back into the playing XI as vice-captain, left it open: “The captain and coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity. More options are available now. Shubman has been in great form for the last few months. So has Sanju. So two good options, along with Abhishek.”