Whenever India face Pakistan in any cricket tournament, it becomes the talk of the town due to the cut-throat competition between the two teams. However, the story took a different turn on Sunday when the two teams played the Asia Cup 2025, Group A match in Dubai. In the game, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets, showcasing their dominance over Salman Ali Agha-led side. However, after the match, the Indian players refused to take part in the customary handshake with Team Pakistan and quickly rushed back to the dressing room.

Pakistan players were seen waiting for Team India to shake hands but Suryakumar Yadav and co decided to avoid any kind of friendly interaction with them. All this was done as a symbolic protest against Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack in April, where 26 tourists lost their lives.

However, Pakistan players were not the only one who got ignored by Team India. In process of avoiding the interaction with Pakistan, the Indian players also ended up ignoring the match officials. According to a report by the Times of India, match referee Andy Pycroft was waiting for the Indian team to shake hands before leaving the ground. But, in haste, he also got ignored.

It was also revealed that Pycroft had already informed Pakistan about India's intent, with Salman Ali Agha also being suggested to avoid approaching Suryakumar or other Indian players for handshakes.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, said that skipper Salman was asked by the match referee during the toss not to shake hands with Suryakumar. The decision by India has been called 'unsportsmanlike', with the PCB deciding to officially lodge a protest.

PCB confirmed the decision in a statement, which read: "The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports."