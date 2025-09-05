Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that it is highly unlikely that Rinku Singh will feature in Asia Cup 2025. Rinku did not have a great outing in the domestic circuit and even failed to impress for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he was still named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. During his analysis on YouTube, Chopra said that with Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma in the side, Rinku will have to sit out. Instead, he said that Shivam Dube can end up featuring for the team at No. 7. "It's a good question. His number will come, but it can't come so soon because there is no place," he said.

"Rinku Singh, as a finisher, will be sitting out currently, and Shivam Dube will probably play at No. 7 if he gets a chance to play. Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma are there. Where is the place?" he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian Cricketer Madan Lal backed the Indian cricket team to win the Asia Cup title and said that spinner Kuldeep Yadav should feature in the playing XI.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches..."

"Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders. Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," Madan Lal told ANI.