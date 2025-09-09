The captains of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the other three participating teams were present in a customary joint-press conference ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. As was expected, the majority of the questions were directed towards India and Pakistan captains - Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha - who lead arguably the two strongest teams in the competition. From the 'rivalry' between the two teams to India being branded as the outright favourites, many expected questions were asked during the media conference. However, what happened at the end of the event set the tone for the remainder of the tourney.

As the press conference ended, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha didn't wait for customary handshakes or hugs as he straightaway headed towards the exit door. India captain Suryakumar, however, shook hands and hugged other captains, including Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, before the event ended.

The fact that no handshake or hug took place between Suryakumar and Salman, has set clear tone for what to expect from the players of the two team as far as the Asia Cup 2025 is concerned.

India will play their opening Group A match of the T20 event on Wednesday against the UAE, which will be followed by the match against arch foes Pakistan on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav On Controlling 'Aggression' Against Pakistan in Asia Cup clash

The India captain was also asked about controlling his players' aggression against Pakistan, but the 34-year-old refused to jump into that territory.

"Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," Suryakumar said during the tournament-eve captains' press conference here when asked whether the players will dial down the aggression during the marquee clash.

Responding to the same question, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said that he wants his players' natural instincts to flow without any curbs. "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions," he said.

Suryakumar also said that his team is in a good space of mind after undergoing extensive practice sessions.

"We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It's will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup," he said.