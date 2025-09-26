Sanju Samson was Team India's preferred T20I opener along with Abhishek Sharma, but once Shubman Gill was included in the side, the wicketkeeper-batter was pushed down the order. He batted at the number three position during India's Asia Cup Group A match against Oman and then came in at the fifth spot against the Super Four game against Pakistan. Against Bangladesh, Samson didn't get an opportunity to bat despite India losing six wickets by the end of their innings. Ahead of the game, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted that all of Samson's three T20I hundreds have come while batting as an opener. Replying to this stat, Samson came up with a hilarious comparison of his role to Malayalam film legend Mohanlal.

"To be honest, recently our Lal Ettan, Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, got a very big award from the country. He is an actor and has been acting for the last 20, 30, 40 years. So I am also playing for my country now from the last 10 years. So I can't say that I only can do a hero role. I need to be a villain, I need to be a Joker," said Samson on Sony Sports Network.

"I need to play around. You can't say that you have scored runs in opening and you are really good at the top three. So I feel like trying this also. Why can't I be a good villain also so lets see how it goes. Sanju Mohanlal Samson (laughs)," he added.

Talking further about the change of order in his batting Samson said, "Really enjoying both the roles. It's a bit different batting at No. 5 and coming to do a different role. I have received some really honest feedback from my captain and coach. The communication has to be very clear, and it has been clear right from the tournament. They told me it's a bit of a different role for you, but you do have the game to go out there and make a contribution.

"From my side, I am just looking to take a few balls and get my eye in and then put in a positive contribution. Make an impact and hit those few sixes, which I am used to doing, and some days it comes off and some days it doesn't. That acceptance also really helps."