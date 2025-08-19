Mohammed Siraj is unlikely to be a part of the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his stunning performances in the Test series against England, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Siraj was the top wicket-taker for India in the five-match series and it was his heroics that clinched a sensational win in the fifth Test match at The Oval. However, the report claimed that Siraj will struggle to find a place with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh both guaranteed to be included. The report added that either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna will be included as the third pace option.

"Siraj, the highest wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar series with a spirited performance and currently the toast of the nation, may struggle to find a place, as Jasprit Bumrah - arguably the best bowler in the world - will be entrusted with the job of leading the attack. Spots are expected for Arshdeep Singh and one (or both) of Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana."

With Hardik Pandya also adding firepower to the Indian cricket team pace attack, the report claimed that even Mohammed Shami will not be considered for selection.

Hardik Pandya, who bowled the crucial last over in the T20 World Cup, will be the other pacer in the squad. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami, who was part of the XI in the last T20I that India played (versus England) is unlikely to be considered."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has expressed confidence that the Men in Blue will win next month's Asia Cup 2025, saying the squad that will be picked will reflect the best of Indian cricket.

"The players who will be selected will be the best for the country, and I am very proud of the way we are playing cricket, the way we played against England. We will win the Asia Cup," he told reporters.

Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.