No BCCI official will attend the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, sources told NDTV. Notably, BCCI officials had also skipped the Group Stage and Super 4s matches between India and Pakistan earlier this month. As far as the Asia Cup final is concerned, the BCCI members do not want to interact with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief.

Tickets have been sold out for what would be the first-ever Asia Cup final featuring both India and Pakistan.

The BCCI officials who will be missing the Asia Cup 2025 final include newly appointed President Mithun Manhas. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment of Mithun Manhas as its new president at its AGM on Sunday. The announcement was made official hours before the much-talked-about clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Manhas, a former first-class cricketer, took charge as the new president of the board, replacing Roger Binny.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia were re-elected as vice-president and secretary, respectively, at the AGM on Sunday.

The BCCI president's chair fell vacant after Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025, and Shukla was acting as interim president. With his appointment, Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to assume the presidency role.

The 45-year-old former cricketer played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles.

"It's an absolute honour to be the president of the world's finest cricket board and at the same time it's a huge responsibility as well. I give my assurance that I'll be committed to doing it to the best of my abilities with dedication and passion," Manhas said on his election.

Moreover, Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah was elected as an Apex Council member, and IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal also retained his post.

Former India internationals R.P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha were added to the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee.