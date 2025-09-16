The swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma is tearing bowling attacks to shreds these days, but behind his explosive stroke play lie years of hard work — including facing balls hurled at 150 kmph as a 16-year-old, revealed his father, Rajkumar. The 61-year-old former first-class cricketer said on Tuesday that his son's journey to becoming the No. 1 T20I batter began when a young Abhishek would insist on batting with his father's kit, trouble his mother, and rope in his two sisters for late-night practice sessions.

"There was a cricket atmosphere in my house. He was a child when he used to play with my bat. He used to trouble his mother. I have two daughters, and he used to ask them to help him practice, make him bat at night," Rajkumar said in a BCCI video titled The Making of Abhishek Sharma.

"Sometimes he used to tell me, ‘I need diving practice, throw a catch to me.' Seeing his passion, I thought he could become a player. Then I brought him to the ground. The senior players used to say, ‘Your son has a lot of talent, he will play for India.'

"I used to say, ‘He is still a kid; he has just learned to hold the bat.' But all the blessings, the love of the people, and his hard work have brought him here," the proud father said at the ICC Cricket Academy ahead of Sunday's marquee clash against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old Indian opener was at his best against Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi — driving him down the ground for four and lofting him over cover for six in successive deliveries in the opening over of India's chase of 128.

He later picked Afridi for a sensational pick-up shot over midwicket and also smashed him behind point during his 13-ball 31, which included two sixes and four boundaries.

The knock gave India a fiery start as the team romped home by seven wickets with more than four overs to spare.

Rajkumar, a former Delhi left-arm spinner who played nine first-class and three List A matches, took it upon himself to shape his son's all-round skills.

"I used to be a left-arm spinner. I've also played, and I used to make him bowl a lot. I used to give him tips, observe his style, and make him do everything. Because of that, he has become a good bowler, and in the future, he will bowl well for India," he said.

He further revealed that Abhishek's trademark power-hitting came from the "fearless" foundation laid during his teenage years.

"When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers who bowled at 150 kmph during his Under-16 days. I trained him like that. All the kids used to say, ‘Paaji, he might get hurt.'

"I used to ask him, ‘Abhishek, will you play bowlers bowling at 150 kmph?' He would say, ‘Papa, make them bowl faster — I'll play that as well.' So this is how his technique was formed. His power-hitting is natural."

If Rajkumar was his first mentor, it was former India star Yuvraj Singh who polished Abhishek into a finished product ready for the big stage.

"Yuvraj Singh also has a huge part to play in his making. He spent a lot of time with him, gave him advice, and shared his experience — so thanks to him as well. Yuvi has helped him a lot to gain international-level experience.

"Now many big players and very good coaches have joined him; they have a lot of experience. I'm very happy that Abhishek got such teachers.

"They give him love and blessings. He is playing for India, and we are very happy that God has given him this chance. I pray to God that India wins the Asia Cup, and that he performs well and helps India win it."

Having already secured their berth in the Super 4s, India conclude their group league campaign with a match against Oman on Friday.