There was a major controversy involving the national anthems just before the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The organisers mistakenly played a different song instead of the Pakistan national anthem—an incident that left the Pakistan cricketers visibly confused. However, the mistake was quickly corrected, and the correct anthem was played. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat. Both India and Pakistan went with unchanged sides for the match. (IND vs PAK Asia Cup Liveblog)

Coming to the match, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opted to bat after winning the toss. Both sides named unchanged lineups, having clinched comprehensive victories in their opening Asia Cup matches. Pakistan had hammered Oman by 93 runs, bundling them out for 67.

On the other hand, India had bundled out United Arab Emirates (UAE) for only 57, before chasing down the target in just 4.3 overs.

India and Pakistan clashes are usually high-voltage in nature, but the political tension surrounding the two nations has heightened the intensity around the match on this occasion.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. enter the Asia Cup as the overwhelming favourites to lift the cup. India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, and are also the No. 1-ranked side in the ICC men's T20I team rankings.

However, Pakistan have been in good form ahead of the tournament. Under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan and UAE in a tri-series just before the start of the Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan are squaring off for the 20th time in Asia Cups on Sunday. India have won 10 of their previous 19 meetings, Pakistan have won six, and three have ended without a result.