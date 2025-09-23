Team India secured its second successive victory over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, securing a 6-wicket triumph in Dubai, after beating the rivals from across the border by 7-wickets in their first match. Though Pakistan produced a slightly better show in the Super 4 contest, the gulf between the two sides remains enormous. In Sunday's match, Pakistan tried to get under India's nerves using their antics but Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill proved why they are among the best batters in the world.

As the match concluded with India putting one step into the final, former pacer Munaf Patel shared an eye-catching post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting how Suryakumar Yadav's team battered Pakistan on the field.

In his post, Munaf highlighted how India didn't just hammer Pakistan on the field but also in the post-match presentation and even the press conference.

"Ek rehta he Maarna. Aur ek hota he Ragad Ragad k Dhona. Wo hua he #indvspak k match main. On filed keh k Mara he Gill & Abhishek ne. Post Match main #AbhishekSharma ne Interview main Bajayi he. Press conference main #SKY ne Bajayi he. Its not a rivalry. Bhai Bas Maza Aa gaya #indvspak2025 #AsiaCup2025," he wrote on social media.

To be specific, Abhishek said at the presentation ceremony after the match that Pakistan players were coming at him and Gill with unnecessary aggression. He decided to respond to them with his bat.

“Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them,” Abhishek said after being named Player of the Match. “I wanted to deliver for the team.”

Suryakumar, speaking at the press conference after the match, said that Pakistan should no longer be considered India's rivals in the shortest format.

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he said at the press conference.