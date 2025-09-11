India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was at his best during the team's Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The left-arm wrist spinner returned figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs to rattle the United Arab Emirates batting order. Kuldeep's impressive performance also included a three-wicket over. He claimed his fourth wicket on the 13th ball of his spell to register a new record in the continental tournament. While Kuldeep recorded the second-best bowling figures in the history of T20 Asia Cup, he became the fastest ever to take four wickets at the event.

Kuldeep broke the record of Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, who had taken 4 wickets in 17 balls against Hong Kong in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Kuldeep was introduced into the attack in the 7th over of the UAE innings. He started with a four-run over. His best was witnessed in his very next over in which he claimed three wickets while conceding only three runs. Kuldeep dismissed Rahul Chopra, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik. Coming in to bowl his third over a bit late, Kuldeep struck on his first ball to dismiss Haider Ali, registering a four-wicket haul and also bundling out UAE for 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

His bowling performance played an instrumental role in India's easy nine-wicket victory. The visitors cruised to the paltry target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs.

Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his performance. Talking about his fitness after the game, the spinner said, "Thanks to Adrian, the trainer. I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, everything is going perfectly. I tried to hit the right length, and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today as well, I was reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball."

As India won the game against UAE with 93 balls to spare, the side registered an Asian record. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team broke Sri Lanka's record for winning a T20I match with the most balls to spare by an Asian Full Member team. Sri Lanka held the previous record with 90 balls to spare against the Netherlands in 2014.