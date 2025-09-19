Former India captain Kapil Dev reflected on Indian cricketers refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani players after their recent match in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, stressing that the focus should be on the game rather than making a big deal out of small things. Dev highlighted that it is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug. The highlight of the match occurred after the game, as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims during the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan on Sunday.

The India-Pakistan rivalry got another chapter in its storied history. With the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks on India back in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

While speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev said, "There are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial. Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. It is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug."

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

Kapil Dev praised the Indian team, stating they have been playing very well for the past 20 years and backed India to win the Asia Cup.

"The Indian team has been playing very well for the past 20 years. The team performs exceptionally well in ICC tournaments. Our cricket is very organised...I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025," he said.

India started their Asia Cup campaign on a high note, winning both their group stage matches against the UAE and Pakistan. They secured convincing victories, defeating UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan by seven wickets, batting second in both encounters.

India will next face Oman in their last group stage match in Dubai on Friday.