Former cricketer Aakash Chopra was recently asked to make a choice between India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. Both India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be hosted by the UAE. Despite all the calls to boycott the match, the high-voltage clash will be played on September 14 in Dubai. If both the team qualify for the Super 4, then they are likely to play again on September 21.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Chopra was asked on CREX's YouTube channel that whether it was more difficult to face Shoaib Akhtar in the past or Jasprit Bumrah in the present. Chopra picked Bumrah as a more intimidating bowler.

Talking about Bumrah, the star India pacer has played 48 Tests and scalped 219 wickets. Apart from this, he has played 89 ODIs and 70 T20Is, taking 149 and 89 wickets respectively.

Later, the former opener was asked to pick a batter he would pay to watch. Chopra chose star India batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is after India's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Later, he also hung his boots from the Test cricket in June 2025 and is now active only in ODIs.

Earlier, Aakash Chopra backed wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma to feature in the side's playing eleven in the upcoming Asia Cup, citing his improved numbers and high strike rate.

Jitesh, who's played nine T20Is for India so far, was one of the vital cogs in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning IPL 2025 by scoring 261 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 176 as their designated finisher. Those performances helped him get back into India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup, set to happen in the UAE from September 9-28.

"I feel Jitesh Sharma will play in the eleven in Asia Cup. We shouldn't think too much about positions first to third because he won't get a chance there. However, his numbers at numbers four to seven have become a lot better.

"He has a strike rate of 166 and an average of 28. He is the first batter whose strike rate is above 150. So when the pecking order is prepared, he will go right at the top. Jitesh Sharma's numbers have looked the best amongst everyone else. He is shining bright and seems to be at number one. I really hope he has a good Asia Cup," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

(With ANI Inputs)